    What it’s like to age out of the foster care system

Nightly News

What it's like to age out of the foster care system

In our series "Unprotected: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis," NBC News' Antonia Hylton follows 21-year-old Christina Abraham's journey leaving the foster system. Abraham shares her experience trying to find a place to live in New York City and the challenges that come with it.Oct. 12, 2022

    What it’s like to age out of the foster care system

Best of NBC News

