What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.
01:40
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Tom Costello looks into some of the reasons why many store shelves are empty. Some key factors at play: soaring demand for groceries, large numbers of employees out sick, and a backed up supply chain.Jan. 13, 2022
Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team
01:30
Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78
01:46
New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
01:32
Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely
02:00
Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases
02:48
Now Playing
What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.