What to expect as Biden meets with NATO leaders

President Biden arrives in Brussels. The West’s actions against President Vladimir Putin, including implementing significant sanctions to put pressure, have yet to stop the invasion so far. NBC News has learned that the U.S. may potentially plan to indefinitely maintain an increased number of U.S. troops deployed to NATO countries.March 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84
01:47
NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance
02:18
Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages
01:37
Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials
01:55
Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway
01:44
Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities