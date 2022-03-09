What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war
02:58
NBC News’ Cal Perry talks to some of the many Ukrainians who were forced to leave their lives behind to escape the war with Russia. Now sheltering in Lviv, they describe what they rushed to take with them. They are facing an uncertain future, but hold onto hope of returning home.March 9, 2022
Now Playing
What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war
02:58
UP NEXT
Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine
02:59
U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power