What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation
01:28
Share this -
copied
The parents of the suspected shooter were found inside artist Andrzej Sikora's studio on Saturday. Sikora’s attorney says his client didn’t know they were fugitives and that the couple asked for a place to stay because they were getting death threats.Dec. 7, 2021
Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack
02:06
Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole
02:24
Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show