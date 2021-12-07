IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

    02:06

  • Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole

    02:24

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

    01:29

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    01:23

  • What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation

    01:28

  • Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospital

    02:50

  • New York City Ballet’s “Nutcracker” is back

    02:48

  • Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forests

    03:11

  • More fallout from Chris Cuomo CNN termination

    01:51

  • Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues

    02:00

  • U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads

    02:11

  • Remembering Bob Dole and his military legacy

    02:01

  • Former Senator Bob Dole dies at 98

    02:37

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortages

    02:19

  • Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN

    01:37

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

    02:10

Nightly News

What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation

01:28

The parents of the suspected shooter were found inside artist Andrzej Sikora's studio on Saturday. Sikora’s attorney says his client didn’t know they were fugitives and that the couple asked for a place to stay because they were getting death threats.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

    02:06

  • Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole

    02:24

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

    01:29

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All