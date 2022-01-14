What you need to know about ‘free’ Covid at-home testing
President Biden announced the U.S. will purchase 500 million more rapid Covid-19 test kits in addition to the 500 million already ordered. The White House says insurance companies will pay for it, but how will that work? Is it really “free” for consumers or will insurance companies raise premiums to cover the cost? NBC News’ Tom Costello reports.Jan. 14, 2022
