What you need to know as tax season begins

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities01:30
Now Playing
What you need to know as tax season begins01:17
UP NEXT
5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime01:53
Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall01:40
Dow makes comeback after falling more than 1,100 points01:45
Biden considering deploying troops near Russia amid Ukraine invasion threat03:16
Widow receives long lost letter from WWII02:20
Price of used cars skyrockets02:33
Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season02:06
Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge02:23
Police officers shot and killed02:27
U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup01:58
Maryland teen’s personal tragedy inspires book donation drive02:21
‘Bored’ grandma turns the tables on phone scammer02:02
Price of meat on the rise as companies see profits triple02:59
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash01:15
Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle02:47
Tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia02:07
What you need to know as tax season begins01:17
Filing taxes could be more complicated this year as there are some new rules in place. NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle maps out what to expect. Jan. 25, 2022
Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order01:41
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions01:01
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities01:30
Now Playing
What you need to know as tax season begins01:17
UP NEXT
5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime01:53
Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall01:40