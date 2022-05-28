IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

  • Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

  • Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

  • Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcement

  • Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacre

  • Uvalde community takes action in grief

  • Ray Liotta passes away at 67 years old

  • Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches on fire

  • Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislation

  • Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

Nightly News

While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

The NRA’s national convention is underway in Houston, Texas. Gun reform activists demonstrated just outside the event as well as in South Florida and Chicago. President Biden called for change at a graduation ceremony this morning. And the national debate over guns even spilled into an upscale sushi restaurant where activists from “Indivisible Houston” confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz over his opposition to stricter gun laws.May 28, 2022

Best of NBC News

