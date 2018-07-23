Feedback
White Helmets evacuated from Syria as regime forces close in

 

Israel, at the urging of the United States and European allies, has extracted more than 400 Syrian rescue workers and their families as Russian and Syrian regime forces close in.

U.S. News

Woman who lost 9 relatives in duck boat accident shares heartache, harrowing tale

U.S. news
Why are there no black Koch brothers?

Elections
Is it legal to livestream unsuspecting Uber and Lyft passengers?

Tech News
Suspect held on $2 million bail after deadly standoff at Los Angeles Trader Joe's

U.S. news
CVS apologizes for pharmacist who refused to fill transgender woman's prescription

U.S. news

World News

Communist-era secret police files reopen old wounds in Albania

World
White Helmets evacuated from Syria as regime forces close in
Video

World
Toronto shooting: Gunman, 2 civilians killed as 15 people 'struck by gunfire'

World
Afghan Taliban claims indirect talks are underway with U.S.

EXCLUSIVE
Inside Europe's people-smuggling networks: A journey from Afghanistan to Germany

SPECIAL REPORT
Nightly Reads

The Special Olympics turns 50: Celebrating half a century of 'the power of compassion and encounter'

Sports

