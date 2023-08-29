IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • WNBA star speaks out about making it work as a pro athlete and mom

    02:02

  • Student loan borrowers pushing back on payments resuming in October

    02:40

  • Head of Spanish Football Federation facing growing pressure to resign after kissing star player

    01:37

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Gold star families of those killed in Kabul airport attack call for accountability two years later

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    White House announces 10 drugs up for Medicare price cut negotiations

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    New video shows UNC-Chapel Hill students climb out windows after active shooter alert

    01:45

  • Pandas set to leave National Zoo and return to China after more than five decades

    01:44

  • Whistleblower shedding light on government contractor fraud involving taxpayer money

    03:03

  • Helicopter crashes in South Florida while responding to traffic accident, killing two

    01:44

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race

    02:19

  • Security guard speaks out after Jacksonville mass shooting

    02:30

  • Florida preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia to hit shores

    03:32

  • Lahaina after-school program offers a path to healing through surfing

    02:14

  • Enthusiasts gather for largest search for Loch Ness monster in decades

    02:28

  • Spread of Covid impacting start of classes for some schools across U.S.

    01:41

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

  • Sirens activated on Saturday in response to new Maui brush fire

    01:16

  • Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines

    01:57

  • Florida community grieving after deadly shooting at Dollar General store

    03:58

Nightly News

White House announces 10 drugs up for Medicare price cut negotiations

02:03

As drug prices skyrocket, the White House announced the ten medications that will soon be subject to Medicare price cut negotiations with drug companies. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the drugs that may be impacted.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • WNBA star speaks out about making it work as a pro athlete and mom

    02:02

  • Student loan borrowers pushing back on payments resuming in October

    02:40

  • Head of Spanish Football Federation facing growing pressure to resign after kissing star player

    01:37

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Gold star families of those killed in Kabul airport attack call for accountability two years later

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    White House announces 10 drugs up for Medicare price cut negotiations

    02:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All