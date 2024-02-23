IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death
Feb. 23, 202400:37

  • AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17

  • U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11

  • Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03

  • U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24

  • Trump far ahead in in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested in killing of woman on University of Georgia campus

    01:36

  • Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity

    02:59

  • Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

    01:50

  • American spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    01:29

  • Yale reinstates standardized test requirement

    01:25

  • Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage

    02:14

  • Time is ticking for owners of huge cuckoo clock collection

    01:50

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes

    01:43

Nightly News

White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

00:37

The U.S. announced its largest round of sanctions since the war in Ukraine began. The sanctions, which also seek to punish Russia after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, target financial institutions, individuals, and even a massive shipping operation. But some question how effective sanctions have been against Russia. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.Feb. 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17

  • U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11

  • Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

    03:03

  • U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

    01:35

  • Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All