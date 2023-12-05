IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket

    01:53

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • What we know about the mysterious illness hitting dogs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. warship shoots down drones in Red Sea

    02:24

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

    03:36

  • USS Carney responded after attacks on civilian ships in Red Sea, Defense officials confirm

    02:00

  • New holiday tradition spreads joy throughout Maryland neighborhood

    02:09

  • Growing number of misleading ads using AI to create fake celebrity endorsements

    02:30

  • Controversial technology assisted in capture of suspected serial killer in Los Angeles

    01:56

  • House Republicans gear up to launch formal impeachment inquiry into Biden

    01:30

  • Man kills German tourist in knife attack near Eiffel Tower, police report

    01:14

  • Israel announces ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun

    02:06

  • Report: Some air traffic controllers under influence of alcohol or drugs while working

    02:01

  • ‘It was just magical’: Ohio neighbors share Christmas tradition

    03:01

  • Polar bear sightings surge in small Canadian town due to lack of sea ice

    03:40

  • Suspect arrested in fatal shootings of 3 men experiencing homelessness, LAPD reports

    01:57

  • Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

    02:03

  • George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

    01:50

Nightly News

White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

01:53

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters accused the restaurant Goldie in Philadelphia, which is co-owned by Israeli chef Michael Solomonov, of supporting genocide in Gaza. The White House and Pennsylvania governor denounced the protest as antisemitic. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports.Dec. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket

    01:53

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • What we know about the mysterious illness hitting dogs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. warship shoots down drones in Red Sea

    02:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All