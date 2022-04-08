IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

  • No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial

    01:27

  • Rise in Covid subvariant cases

    01:31

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

  • Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    02:27

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38

  • Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

    01:14

  • Two men charged with impersonating federal agents

    00:55

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

    01:59

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

    01:54

  • Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw

    02:55

  • Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka

    01:48

  • Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes

    01:43

  • Severe storms strike the South

    01:19

  • Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting

    01:50

  • Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

    01:31

Nightly News

White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

02:08

The White House celebrated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court today. Jackson noted the long history that led her to the groundbreaking moment, saying “It has taken 232 years and 115 appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it.” April 8, 2022

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

  • No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial

    01:27

  • Rise in Covid subvariant cases

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All