White House national security official testifies Trump’s Ukraine call ‘concerned’ him

White House national security official testifies Trump’s Ukraine call ‘concerned’ him02:50
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated Iraq war veteran and the top expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council, gave a firsthand account of the July 25th call, during which President Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Vindman was so alarmed by the request, and considered it so damaging to national security, that he twice reported it to his superiors, according to his opening statement obtained by NBC News.