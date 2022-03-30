White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war
01:43
A U.S. official tells NBC News President Putin feels misled by the Russian military, while the White House has declared Putin’s aides are afraid to tell him the truth. Insiders have revealed that Putin relies on written briefings from his advisers to be informed on how the Russian military is performing. These notes have been suspected by the White House to contain misinformation. March 30, 2022
