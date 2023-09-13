IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car

    01:55

  • United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers

    02:13

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33

  • Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia

    01:43

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Growing outrage over talk shows returning amid writer strike

    01:45

  • Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante back in custody after 14 day manhunt

    02:22

  • Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

    01:14

  • Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive

    08:11

  • Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities

    01:51

  • White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President

    00:40

  • McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:06

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    02:14

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

    02:10

  • FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

    02:09

Nightly News

White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

01:48

President Biden didn’t respond to shouted questions about the House Republicans’ new impeachment inquiry investigating whether Biden profited off of the foreign business dealings of his son Hunter. The White House said the president did nothing wrong. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.Sept. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car

    01:55

  • United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers

    02:13

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All