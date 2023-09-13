White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car01:55
United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers02:13
NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American01:41
Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard01:35
- Now Playing
White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry01:48
- UP NEXT
Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives01:33
Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia01:43
Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia01:45
Growing outrage over talk shows returning amid writer strike01:45
Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante back in custody after 14 day manhunt02:22
Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran01:14
Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive08:11
Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities01:51
White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President00:40
McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden02:06
Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory01:48
FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works02:14
American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave01:40
Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary02:10
FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise02:09
Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car01:55
United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers02:13
NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American01:41
Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard01:35
- Now Playing
White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry01:48
- UP NEXT
Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives01:33
Play All