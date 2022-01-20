White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to public
The first of those 400 million non-surgical N95 masks are expected to be shipped out to pharmacies and community health centers by the end of this week, but the program won’t likely be up to full speed until February.Jan. 20, 2022
White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to public
