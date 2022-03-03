IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine officials say thousands of civilians killed as Russia intensifies attacks

  • Fleeing Ukrainians describe harrowing ordeal: ‘Giving your soul to God every second’

  • Defense Secretary Austin on Ukraine: Russia still has a lot of ‘combat power’

  • Biden pushes economic agenda in Wisconsin after State of the Union

    White House unveils new Covid strategy

    DOJ announces new task force targeting Russian oligarchs

  • National gas price average jumps after Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukrainians doing all they can against an onslaught of Russian attacks

  • Exclusive: Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin on Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Growing concern over Putin’s next move

  • Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine

  • More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says

  • Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building

  • Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

  • White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address

  • Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

  • Songs of support for Ukraine bring courage and comfort to a nation under attack

  • U.S., allies ramp up sanctions as Russia wages war in Ukraine

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia attacks Kharkiv

  • Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee as others stay behind

Nightly News

White House unveils new Covid strategy

The new strategy includes a “test to treat” initiative, allowing people who test positive for Covid-19 at a pharmacy or clinic to receive antiviral medications on the spot. Starting next week, Americans can order additional free at-home testing kits.March 3, 2022

