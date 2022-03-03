White House unveils new Covid strategy

The new strategy includes a “test to treat” initiative, allowing people who test positive for Covid-19 at a pharmacy or clinic to receive antiviral medications on the spot. Starting next week, Americans can order additional free at-home testing kits.March 3, 2022
