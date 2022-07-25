WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. Calls are growing for the nation’s monkeypox response to strengthen as cases in the U.S. skyrocket. There were about 1,400 cases less than two weeks ago and now there are nearly 3,000. The virus is marked by painful lesions and sores spread through close physical contact. The CDC is responding by increasing testing and making more vaccines available, while still managing Covid-19. July 25, 2022