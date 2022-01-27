The White House said President Biden will stick to his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court following news that Justice Stephen Breyer is preparing to retire. Frontrunners include Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Biden nominated last year for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court. Jan. 27, 2022
Who is on Biden's Supreme Court shortlist?
