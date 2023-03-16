IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why are Louisiana kids going to school in an area with dangerous levels of a toxic chemical?

    04:30
Nightly News

Why are Louisiana kids going to school in an area with dangerous levels of a toxic chemical?

04:30

Fifth Ward Elementary in Reserve, Louisiana is located right next to a plant — a location the EPA first warned about seven years ago over concerns about toxic emissions. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden is on the ground reporting on residents’ anger and why children are still attending the school.March 16, 2023

