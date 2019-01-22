Why some diabetics are going to Mexico for insulin

Why some diabetics are going to Mexico for insulin00:37
NBC's Gadi Schwartz speaks to a patient who travels south of the U.S. border for affordable insulin. See her story tonight on "NBC Nightly News."
Why some diabetics are going to Mexico for insulin00:37
Martin Luther King Jr.’s 10-year-old granddaughter says she has a dream, too01:38
Lindsey Vonn may have skied last race of career01:31
Two University of Oklahoma students leave school after blackface routine01:20
Students accused of mocking Native American in video say there’s more to the story01:39
Report finds another undisclosed North Korea missile site00:22