Why some teens are intentionally ingesting Tide pods

 

The latest head-scratching social media craze has teenagers intentionally ingesting highly toxic Tide laundry pods and posting the videos to YouTube.

Why some teens are intentionally ingesting Tide pods

Amid sex-abuse scandal, Olympic gymnasts will no longer train at Karolyi Ranch

Michael Douglas accused of inappropriate sexual behavior

How to make a better flu vaccine

Vaccine rates are up, but so are refusals

This world leader is pregnant — and she'll take maternity leave

Russian President Putin dips into freezing lake to mark Epiphany

Sebastian Gorka faced arrest in Hungary while working as Trump aide

Gorka faced arrest in homeland while working as Trump adviser

The Mueller effect: FARA filings soar in shadow of Manafort, Flynn probes

Foreign lobbyists rush to register in shadow of Mueller probe

At least 15 injured as car drives into crowd at Rio's Copacabana Beach

At least 15 hurt as car drives into crowd in Rio

Monitoring fake news was never a priority, says ex-Facebook worker

Time-restricted eating can help with weight loss, researchers say

Counting time, not calories can lead to weight loss

Maternal health statistics staggering for black women

Maternal health statistics staggering for black women

93-year-old WWII vet sworn in as mayor of New Jersey town

93-year-old WWII vet sworn in as mayor of New Jersey town

