IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage
Feb. 22, 202402:14

  • Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaguther trial

    01:44

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

    01:50

  • American spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    01:29

  • Yale reinstates standardized test requirement

    01:25
  • Now Playing

    Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Time is ticking for owners of huge cuckoo clock collection

    01:50

  • Manslaughter trial of 'Rust' movie armorer begins

    01:30

  • Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes

    01:43

  • House Republicans question Biden's brother in impeachment inquiry

    00:45

  • Investigation: Inside the grounding of troubled Osprey helicopters

    04:08

  • Republican Senate candidate says wife's abortion shaped his views

    02:05

  • Measles outbreak at Florida elementary school

    01:34

  • After court ruling, University of Alabama suspends IVF treatments

    02:17

  • L.A. Dodgers star is also a champion bowler

    01:34

  • U.S. vetoes Gaza cease-fire Security Council resolution

    01:51

  • New storm causes more destruction in California

    01:31

  • American ballerina arrested in Russia

    02:03

  • Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim

    01:32

Nightly News

Wide disruption after AT&T cell phone outage

02:14

Authorities are trying to find out why there was a major AT&T cell phone outage that left untold numbers of people unable to make calls on their devices or send text messages. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.Feb. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaguther trial

    01:44

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

    02:20

  • Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

    01:50

  • American spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    01:29

  • Yale reinstates standardized test requirement

    01:25
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All