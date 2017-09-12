Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Widespread Damage Paralyzes The Caribbean

 

Thousands of American service members arrived to help with clean up efforts across the Caribbean, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, areas where relief supplies have been slow to arrive.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Irma's Aftermath: Millions Affected As Hurricane Batters Florida
Video

Irma's Aftermath: Millions Affected As Hurricane Batters Florida

U.S. news
Hurricane Irma Winds Down, Leaving a Fearful Legacy Behind

Irma Winds Down, Leaving a Fearful Legacy

Hurricane Irma
Florida Sheriff Sued Over Tough-on-Crime Approach to Hurricane Irma

Florida Sheriff Sued Over Tough-on-Crime Approach to Irma

Hurricane Irma
Floridians Take Stock and Begin Recovery as Hurricane Irma Exits

Floridians Take Stock and Begin Recovery as Irma Exits

Hurricane Irma
Chicago Teen Found Dead in Freezer at Suburban Hotel

Chicago Teen Found Dead in Freezer at Hotel

U.S. news

World News

'The Entire Village Was Burned Down ... Children Who Could Not Get Out Were Burned Alive'
Video

'The Entire Village Was Burned Down ... Children Who Could Not Get Out Were Burned Alive'

World
Why Haven't the 9/11 Defendants in Guantanamo Been Put on Trial?

Why Haven't the 9/11 Defendants in Guantanamo Been Put on Trial?

U.S. news
Hurricane Irma Winds Down, Leaving a Fearful Legacy Behind

Irma Winds Down, Leaving a Fearful Legacy

Hurricane Irma
Richard Branson Wants 'Marshall Plan' for Post-Irma Caribbean

Billionaire Calls for 'Marshall Plan' After Irma Devastates Caribbean

Hurricane Irma
UN Approves Watered-Down New Sanctions Against North Korea

UN Approves Watered-Down New Sanctions Against North Korea

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

The Right Thing to Do: Elderly Miami Residents Shelter in Place

When It's Better to Shelter in Place

Hurricane Irma
Doctors Wade Through Harvey Floods to Treat Cancer Patient

Houston Doctors Wade to Treat Cancer Patient

Hurricane Harvey
Family Describes Horror of Harvey Flood That Swept Away Six in Van

'I'm So Sorry': Van Driver Heartbroken Over Six Missing in Flood

Hurricane Harvey
This 'Accidental' Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

This Instagram Star Is Flawless, Stylish — And a Grandmother

Business News
Did Owner of Million-Dollar U.S. Home Help North Korea Evade Sanctions?

Inside the U.S. Crackdown on Companies That Help North Korea

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement