Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes
May 22, 202402:08

Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

02:08

More than 20 tornadoes were reported, most of them in Iowa, in the latest wave of deadly storms. One of the tornadoes all but leveled the town of Greenfield. Officials said multiple people were killed and injured. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports.May 22, 2024

