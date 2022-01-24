Widow receives long lost letter from WWII

On December 6th, 1945, John Gonsalves, a young army sergeant, wrote a letter to his mom. 76 years later, the letter showed up at his widow’s house. Angelina Gonsalves got a glimpse into his life of service, which she heard little about during their 61 years together. Now, his family can treasure the gift forever.Jan. 24, 2022
