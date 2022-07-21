IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

    01:43

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

    01:26

  • Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle

    02:24

  • Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.

    01:33

  • U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

    01:25

  • Former CDC Acting Director discusses Biden’s positive Covid-19 result

    01:14

  • Bruce’s Beach returned to family righting a nearly century-old wrong

    02:04

  • Report finds radioactive materials used to make dirty bombs easy to obtain

    02:18

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview

    02:25

  • Housing market cools as inflation, interest rates soar higher

    01:44

  • House votes to codify same-sex marriage with 47 Republican yays

    01:31

  • Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures

    02:42

  • Secret Service may have broken the law, says Jan. 6 committee

    01:03

  • Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency

    01:20

  • Ukraine’s first lady: War changed her son’s dream to becoming a soldier

    00:51

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40

  • Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

    02:16

  • Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter

    01:34

  • Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

    01:50

Nightly News

Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes

01:24

Wildfires are scorching Europe and parts of Northern Africa. In Spain, the flames are still spreading, forcing 11,000 people to flee their homes. The dangerous heat wave is pushing east, sparking more fires in its path. In France, over 2,000 firefighters are using army bulldozers to try and contain the largest fire the Bordeaux wine country has seen in 30 years. July 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

    01:43

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

    01:26

  • Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle

    02:24

  • Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.

    01:33

  • U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All