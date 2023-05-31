IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Wildfires in Canada impact air quality in U.S. cities

01:26

14 active fires are scorching parts of Nova Scotia, Canada and its largest city Halifax is under siege with more than 16,000 residents being evacuated. The smoke and haze are now impacting the air quality of major U.S. cities across the Northeast. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details.May 31, 2023

