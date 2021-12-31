Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate
01:30
Share this -
copied
Local officials say multiple wildfires near Boulder, Colorado were possibly caused by downed power lines. Strong winds and drought conditions are exacerbating the already dangerous situation.Dec. 31, 2021
Now Playing
Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate
01:30
UP NEXT
U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations
02:58
Remembering those we lost in 2021
07:41
Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron
01:29
Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours
01:41
Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension