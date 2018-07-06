Feedback
Wildfires rage across Western U.S. as extreme heat moves in

 

Nearly 60 wildfires burn across 11 states in the West, with firefighters struggling to control the flames. Now extreme temperatures are moving in, creating dangerous conditions.

U.S. News

Wildfires rage across Western U.S. as extreme heat moves in

U.S. news
Number of migrants trying to cross border down 18% in June

U.S. news
Mother shoots Texas carjacker in head as her two kids watch from back seat

U.S. news
Scott Pruitt EPA replacement Andrew Wheeler won't be any better for environment, green groups say

Environment
Texas mother shoots man trying to steal car with her kids inside
U.S. news

World News

Divorce on the rise in Iraq as wives cut ties to ISIS militants

World
Artist learns loved ones' betrayal sent him to Communist prison

Europe
China says it must 'counterattack' after U.S. tariff hike officially takes effect

World
Thai diver dies amid cave rescue of trapped soccer team

World
Founder, six members of cult behind deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attack executed in Japan

World
FAA declines to regulate more legroom for airline passengers

U.S. news

