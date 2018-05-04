Feedback
Will North Korea release three American prisoners?

 

As Trump prepares to announce the date and time for a historic summit with Kim Jong Un, lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to preview an imminent development saying, “We’ve got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today.”

U.S. News

Missouri Legislature to hold special session on Gov. Eric Greitens' impeachment

U.S. news
First police video of Las Vegas concert massacre released

Las Vegas Shooting
Lava sparks mandatory evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island

DEVELOPING
Mujeres de Mariachi: Women take center stage on male tradition
U.S. news
Investigators search for cause of deadly WC-130 plane crash in Georgia

U.S. news

World News

Chinese feminists push #MeToo movement amid censorship

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
The Week in Pictures: April 26 - May 3
Week in Pictures
Could fast food make it harder for you to get pregnant?

Health news
Pentagon accuses Chinese of blinding Djibouti-based U.S. pilots with lasers

Africa
Leftist candidate López Obrador still leads Mexico's presidential race amid losing momentum

Latino
Nightly Reads

Zika, Lyme drive big increase in bug-borne disease in U.S.

Health news

