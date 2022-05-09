IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer in custody

    01:48

  • Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

    01:44

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Will Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Mehmet Oz be enough to sway Pennsylvania voters?

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves empty

    01:44

  • NBC News investigation: Warning signs prior to New Mexico school shooting may have been missed

    03:48

  • FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to Ukraine

    01:55

  • Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

    02:18

  • Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up houses

    02:45

  • Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

    01:58

  • Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

    02:01

  • States Break Fuel Records

    01:49

  • Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarter

    02:07

  • Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

Nightly News

Will Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Mehmet Oz be enough to sway Pennsylvania voters?

01:57

Days before the critical Pennsylvania primary, former President Trump is showing celebrity candidate Mehmet Oz support. The latest polls show Oz up two points after Trump’s endorsement and still virtually tied with former hedge fund executive from Western Pennsylvania, David McCormick. Forty percent of Republicans in Pennsylvania still say they haven’t made up their minds, even with some of the highest stakes of the midterms.May 9, 2022

  • Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer in custody

    01:48

  • Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

    01:44

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Will Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Mehmet Oz be enough to sway Pennsylvania voters?

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves empty

    01:44

  • NBC News investigation: Warning signs prior to New Mexico school shooting may have been missed

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All