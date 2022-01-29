Willow, the Bidens’ cat, becomes the newest White House resident
01:13
Willow, a 2-year-old short-haired tabby, is named for First Lady Jill Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. She joins the Bidens and their 5-month-old German Shepherd, Commander, at the White House.Jan. 29, 2022
