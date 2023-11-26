IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Winter weather alerts across parts of U.S. as TSA braces for record-breaking holiday travel day

01:51

Millions of people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to New York as travelers head home after Thanksgiving. NBC News’ George Solis has the details as the TSA braces for what is expected to be a record-breaking travel day.Nov. 26, 2023

