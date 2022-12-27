Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

- UP NEXT
Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the country01:33
Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire02:28
Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation01:47
Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidays01:38
King Charles makes first Christmas speech01:28
Christmas in Ukraine, celebrations in a time of war01:40
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide02:11
Lester Holt spotlights the NBC Nightly News staff behind the broadcast05:55
Christmas celebrations take shape around the world01:24
New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens wounded01:39
Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas01:59
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.04:41
Flu cases slightly improving across U.S., CDC reports01:28
A new gene therapy could be a game-changer for patients with severe anemia. The cost? $2.8 million.02:52
St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital01:31
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa01:08
Winter storm causing holiday travel nightmare03:08
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says01:44
Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.02:15
Asian American ballet dancers making a more inclusive Nutcracker01:44
- UP NEXT
Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the country01:33
Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire02:28
Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation01:47
Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidays01:38
King Charles makes first Christmas speech01:28
Christmas in Ukraine, celebrations in a time of war01:40
Play All