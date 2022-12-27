IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

01:31

The bitter cold weather is taking a toll on the water system in the South and causing pipes to snap and leak, leaving thousands without running water. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the water crisis in many Southern cities including Jackson, Mississippi, a city plagued by water problems.Dec. 27, 2022

