IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

    01:58

  • Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

    01:14

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    02:25

  • Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

    01:38

  • Title 42 firestorm amid record migrant surge

    02:05

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • January 6 committee subpoenas House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and 4 others

    00:56

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • White House faces pressure as baby formula shortage worsens

    02:50

  • Homes burn in fast moving Southern California brush fire

    00:29

  • Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

    01:45

  • High-tech female crash test dummies could improve car safety. Why aren't they in use?

    02:04

  • New report shows devastating details of past Indigenous boarding schools

    02:14

  • Air traffic controller guides passenger to land plane after medical emergency

    01:31

  • New video released in capture of Alabama fugitive Casey White

    01:30

Nightly News

With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

01:45

President Biden comes under pressure to do more about rising crime rates. Biden urges cities and states to use unspent Covid relief money to pay for crime prevention programs and hire more officers. The White House says at least $10 million has been dedicated toward programs like mental health services, but leaders say there are other key factors contributing to increased crime.May 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

    01:58

  • Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All