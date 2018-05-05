Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

With labor shortage, small towns offer incentives to workers

 

The Labor Department reports that 164,000 jobs were added last month, forcing companies in small towns to get creative in the way they attract workers for unfilled roles.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

With labor shortage, small towns offer incentives to workers
Video

With labor shortage, small towns offer incentives to workers

Economy
Holy Land Christians feel abandoned by U.S. evangelicals

Holy Land Christians feel abandoned by U.S. evangelicals

World
Lava and strong earthquakes force mandatory evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island

Volcanic eruptions and 6.9-magnitude earthquake, force mandatory evacuations on Hawaii

U.S. news
Pulitzer winner Junot Diaz accused of sexual misconduct by fellow writer

Pulitzer winner Junot Diaz accused of sexual misconduct

U.S. news
Charlie Rose and CBS named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Charlie Rose, CBS hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

U.S. news

World News

Architecture time warp: 7 iconic buildings reimagined
Gallery

Architecture time warp: 7 iconic buildings reimagined

Innovation
Meghan Markle's parents to visit queen, have roles in royal wedding

Buckingham Palace releases new details ahead of royal wedding

World
Palestinian leader Abbas apologizes for speech condemned as anti-Semitic

Palestinian leader Abbas apologizes for speech condemned as anti-Semitic

World
U.S. warns China of 'consequences' over reported missiles in South China Sea

U.S. warns China of 'consequences' over reported missiles in South China Sea

World
Could fast food make it harder for you to get pregnant?

Trying to get pregnant? Drop the burger

Health news
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement