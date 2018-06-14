Feedback
With Marine dreams derailed by rare cancer, young man finds another way to serve

 

Matthew Pierce dreamed of becoming a Marine since the 9/11 attack when he was five, but a rare bone cancer served as a major setback. Now he plans to become a federal law enforcement agent.

