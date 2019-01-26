Nightly News

Witness says El Chapo’s wife helped pull off daring escape

01:29

There was a new turn in the trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week as a once-loyal henchman testified that the drug kingpin’s wife aided in his 2015 prison escape through a tunnel.Jan. 26, 2019

  • Kentucky school district forced to reckon with high number of student suicides

    01:53

  • Americans feel the joy of painting with Bob Ross-themed classes

    01:50

  • Witness says El Chapo’s wife helped pull off daring escape

    01:29

  • Hundreds missing after Brazil dam break, burying region in mud

    01:10

  • Man clings to hood of speeding car on Massachusetts highway in road rage incident

    01:16

  • Pompeo urges world to ‘pick a side’ as Venezuela crisis escalates

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All