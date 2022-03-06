IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hope from the keys of a piano

    01:13

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48

  • Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:44

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

    03:03

  • Ukrainians accuse Russia of breaking a ceasefire for second night in a row

    02:56

  • Sunflowers marking support for Ukraine

    01:59

  • Spring break travel costs spike

    02:14

  • Thousands of American volunteers to fight alongside Ukrainians

    02:07

  • U.S. gas prices soar

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.S. lawmakers in virtual call

    01:01

  • More than 600,000 children have now been displaced by war

    02:30

  • Ukrainians show defiance in the street

    01:54

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 10th day

    02:56

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out

    02:22

  • Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op

    03:52

  • Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance

    01:48

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

Nightly News

WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

01:42

Concerns are rising over Brittney Griner, WNBA star and two time Olympic gold medalist, as she could face up to 10 years in Russian prison after being found with vape cartridges at a Russian airport.March 6, 2022

  • Hope from the keys of a piano

    01:13

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48

  • Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:44

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All