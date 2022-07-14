IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden and Israel split over Iran

    01:51

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

    03:21

  • Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

    01:44

  • Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

    01:40

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 73

    01:46

  • U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

    02:30

  • Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge

    01:37

  • Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues

    03:05

  • Starbucks closing 16 stores in major cities due to safety concerns

    01:41

  • Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.

    01:32

  • Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

    02:45

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL history

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

    05:19

  • NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

    01:58

  • Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

    01:30

  • Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets

    04:07

Nightly News

WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

01:37

Basketball star Brittney Griner was back in Russian court today one week after she pleaded guilty to drug charges. She was joined today by Russian character witnesses, as her defense appeals for leniency. One of Griner’s Russian teammates testified, telling the court she is a “true leader.” To explain the vape cartridges with cannabis oil found in her luggage which Griner says was accidental, but was not prescribed, the Russian team’s doctor told the judge that Griner suffers from ADHD and scoliosis but has never failed a drug test.July 14, 2022

  • Biden and Israel split over Iran

    01:51

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

    03:21

  • Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All