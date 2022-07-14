WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

Basketball star Brittney Griner was back in Russian court today one week after she pleaded guilty to drug charges. She was joined today by Russian character witnesses, as her defense appeals for leniency. One of Griner’s Russian teammates testified, telling the court she is a “true leader.” To explain the vape cartridges with cannabis oil found in her luggage which Griner says was accidental, but was not prescribed, the Russian team’s doctor told the judge that Griner suffers from ADHD and scoliosis but has never failed a drug test.July 14, 2022