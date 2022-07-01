WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner went to trial today in Moscow. The basketball player is accused of drug smuggling and could possibly face ten years in prison. The Russians say they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, called out President Biden saying, “he is the person that ultimately will make that decision for B.G. to come home.” The trial could potentially go on for months.July 1, 2022