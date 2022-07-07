WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty today to drug charges in a Moscow court. Russian authorities allege they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage four months ago. Griner says she unintentionally brought them to Russia. The two-time Olympian faces a possible 10-year prison sentence. Meanwhile in the U.S., calls are growing louder for President Biden to do more to bring Griner home.July 7, 2022