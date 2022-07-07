IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gun violence leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens

  • How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

  • Highland Park shooter held with no bond and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

  • Police could have stopped Uvalde school shooter, new report says

  • American travels to Ukraine to bring best friend’s wife, child to safety

  • New Jersey officers save a man stuck in car on fire

  • Fears personal data could be used against women in abortion restrictive states

  • President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife

  • NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks to victims of Highland Park shooting

  • As U.S. travel chaos begins to ease, European airports are facing summer passenger surges

  • After the Highland Park shooting Lester Holt searches for perspective

  • Highland Park July 4th parade shooting was weeks in the making, investigators reveal

  • Brittney Griner pleads with President Biden to bring her home in handwritten letter

  • Over a dozen mass shootings this July 4th weekend in the U.S.

  • Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

  • America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence worsens after shooting at July 4th parade

  • Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

  • Highland Park congressman discusses the fatal July 4th parade shooting

  • “There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

  • Highland Park community in shock after fatal shooting at 4th of July parade

Nightly News

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty today to drug charges in a Moscow court. Russian authorities allege they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage four months ago. Griner says she unintentionally brought them to Russia. The two-time Olympian faces a possible 10-year prison sentence. Meanwhile in the U.S., calls are growing louder for President Biden to do more to bring Griner home.July 7, 2022

