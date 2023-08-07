IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Ukraine intelligence says a Russian informant was captured while trying to carry out a plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy during a trip to Mykolaiv last month. Meanwhile, a patrol of 11 Chinese and Russian warships cruised together near Alaska. NBC News’ Richard Engel has more details.Aug. 7, 2023

