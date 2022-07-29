Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022

