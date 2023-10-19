IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Woman speaks out after learning two relatives feared taken by Hamas are dead

00:37

Abbey Onn speaks with Lester Holt after learning that two of her relatives, believed to have been taken by Hamas, are dead. She's holding onto hope for more of her family members and others taken hostage. Follow the latest reporting from inside Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 19, 2023

