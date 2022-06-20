Women’s rights leader describes rocky arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan

Women’s rights leader Roshan Mashal and her family are among the more than 76,000 Afghan refugees who came to the U.S. to escape Taliban control last August. The family’s welcome was rocky. Among the challenges they faced: Mashal was initially resettled in Dallas without three of her young adult children, and they faced delays getting food benefits and health insurance. Mashal says her case worker was overwhelmed with 60 clients.June 20, 2022