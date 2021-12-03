Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China
01:29
Share this -
copied
After citing concerns over the safety and security of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, the Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all of its tournaments in China. Chinese officials are criticizing the Women’s Tennis Association for “politicizing sports.”Dec. 3, 2021
Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China
01:29
Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:30
How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase
02:33
Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
01:48
Senate votes to avoid government shutdown
01:21
Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads