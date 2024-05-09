IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks
May 9, 202402:43

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30

  • Study finds that whale sounds are actually a language

    01:32

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin

    01:45

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

    02:45

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    01:46

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46

  • TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39

  • Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • 2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:37

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

Nightly News

Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

02:43

A growing number of Black women are suing the manufacturers of hair relaxers, claiming that they developed cancer after years of using the products. Several companies being sued say the allegations have no legal or scientific merit. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah reports.May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All